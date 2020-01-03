UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Hopes All Parliamentary Parties To Show Unity On Matter Of National Security: Firdous

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:20 PM

PM hopes all parliamentary parties to show unity on matter of national security: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Friday that Prime Minster Imran Khan has expressed the hope that all parliamentary parties and leaders would show unity on the issue of national security.

In a tweet after the meeting of parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and its allied parties chaired by the prime minister here, she said the elected legislators of PTI and its ally parties reposed full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister and the steps taken by his government for welfare of the masses and development of the country.

The Attorney General gave a detailed briefing on the amendment on the national security matter in detail, she said.

The PM directed the members of the parliament to give more time to the masses and pay full attention towards resolution of their problems.

The prime minister also congratulated the members of the parliamentaryparty on arrival of new year and prayed that 2020 would prove betteryear for the nation and the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan 2020 All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Underscoring its dare to leap philosophy with grow ..

12 minutes ago

Damascus Strongly Condemns Killing of Soleimani - ..

9 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's vision strengthening the economy, ..

4 minutes ago

Government reduces profit on national saving schem ..

4 minutes ago

Any damage to be caused to parks, public property ..

4 minutes ago

China Slams US strike on Iraq, Says Opposes Milita ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.