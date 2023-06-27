ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and discussed matters relating to the IMF programme with Pakistan.

During the talk, the prime minister expressed the hope that the consensus between Pakistan and the IMF on various points would lead to the Fund's decision to resume the programme in a couple of days.

In the context of her recent meeting with the prime minister in Paris, the IMF managing director acknowledged the efforts of the finance minister and his team for completing the programme.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his resolve to meet the targets of improving the country's economic situation with joints efforts.

Kristalina Georgieva praised PM Shehbaz's leadership role in his efforts with respect to the IMF programme.

She said the IMF wanted an improved economic situation of Pakistan.