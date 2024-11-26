PM hosts banquet in President Lukashenko’s honour

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hosted a banquet in the honour of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at the Prime Minister's House

The banquet was also attended by members of the Belarusian delegation and members of the Federal cabinet, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Earlier, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko had arrived Islamabad on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.