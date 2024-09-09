Open Menu

PM Hosts Dinner In Honour Of Parliamentarians, Says Govt's Efforts Putting Economy On Growth Trajectory

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 11:51 PM

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting economy on growth trajectory

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hosted a dinner in honour of parliamentarians from various political parties, expressing gratitude for their cooperation in the government affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hosted a dinner in honour of parliamentarians from various political parties, expressing gratitude for their cooperation in the government affairs.

He highlighted the slowdown in inflation to 9.6% in August 2024, citing it as a testament to the government's effective economic measures.

"The economic experts are forecasting further decline in the inflation rate during the current month which is a good news for the nation", he said, recalling that in 2018, they had left the government with a single digit inflation rate.

The prime minister attributed the economic progress to the efforts initiated by his last government in April 2022, to save the country from default. The economic team's efforts had not only stabilized the economy but also put it on a growth trajectory.

The dinner was attended by the members of National Assembly and Senate belonging to the government's allied parties.

The prime minister said while assuming the responsibilities as Khadim-e-Pakistan, he had promised to the people that he would ease their problems at all costs.

Now the positive results of economic reforms had started reaching the people, he said adding that it was not possible to achieve the goal of the country's development without making the life of the common man easier.

As regards the power tariffs, the prime minister said the government was taking measures to provide maximum relief to the low-income segments of the society.

He said that the process of right sizing and downsizing in the government offices had been started to reduce the expenditures.

The prime minister, while stressing the need for political stability and continuity in policies, said that everybody should have to get together to steer the country out of the economic quagmire.

He also condemned the inappropriate language used by the leaders of a political parties last night.

He said terrorism had almost been eliminated from the country under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but unfortunately it was resurging in some parts of the country. He, however, vowed to uproot the menace again.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Man Progress April August 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

22 minutes ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

20 minutes ago
 Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

30 minutes ago
 Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

38 minutes ago
 Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK ..

Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

38 minutes ago
ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence a ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”

32 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues befo ..

Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..

32 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vacc ..

DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated

32 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

32 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday eve ..

Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday evening

32 minutes ago
 FIA Islamabad Anti-Corruption Circle reports major ..

FIA Islamabad Anti-Corruption Circle reports major achievements in 8-month revie ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan