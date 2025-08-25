PM Hosts GB Citizens For Saving 300 Lives From Glacial Flood In Ghizer
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday hosted three citizens from Gilgit Baltistan for showing courage and sense of responsibility that saved three hundred human lives after an incident of Glacial Lake Outsburst Flood (GLOF) in Ghizer.
He presented the men shields and Rs 2.5 million each as acknowledgment for their bravery.
The Prime Minister thanked the courageous residents of Ghizer; Wasiyat Khan, Ansar and Muhammad Khan on behalf of his government and the nation for timely informing people in their village about the tragedy that was about to struck.
He said, "You are heroes of the nation as your timely action saved three hundred precious lives." It was an act of service to the nation, he said adding, "The nation is praying for you and will remember your valour.
"
Sharing details of the incident, one of the citizens told the Prime Minister that they walked long in difficult conditions to timely alert the locals about the glacial outburst that was endangering their village.
"We informed the locals who were four hours, about the glacial outburst after getting access to a phone. We were in a precarious condition and finally were evacuated by an army helicopter to a safer place," he told.
The Prime Minister said he will soon visit Gilgit Baltistan as a gesture to commend bravery of the nation's heroes.
On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the three citizens were official guests for a night stay in the capital.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt working on priority to resolve problems of industries: PM2 minutes ago
-
Kayani terms DPM's Bangladesh visit a historic milestone2 minutes ago
-
FBISE to announce HSSC result Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns attack on FC Fort in Hangu2 minutes ago
-
USKT participates in Expo Mela 2025 and Lifestyle Fest12 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers arrested in Bani Gala for overcharging12 minutes ago
-
Ex-policeman, young man commit suicide in separate incidents32 minutes ago
-
Water, Sewerage Corporation refutes allegations against HR officer32 minutes ago
-
PM hosts GB citizens for saving 300 lives from glacial flood in Ghizer32 minutes ago
-
AJK President signs university of Haveli act42 minutes ago
-
Kamal reviews medical devices' licensing system42 minutes ago
-
AJK begins preparations to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)1 hour ago