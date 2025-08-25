PM hosts GB citizens for saving 300 lives from glacial flood in Ghizer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday hosted three citizens from Gilgit Baltistan for showing courage and sense of responsibility that saved three hundred human lives after an incident of Glacial Lake Outsburst Flood (GLOF) in Ghizer.

He presented the men shields and Rs 2.5 million each as acknowledgement for their bravery.

The Prime Minister thanked the courageous shepherds of Ghizer; Wasiyat Khan, Ansar and Muhammad Khan on behalf of his government and the nation for timely informing people in their village about the tragedy that was about to struck.

He said, "You are heroes of the nation as your action led to the timely evacuation that saved three hundred precious lives." "It was an act of service to the nation, he said adding, "This act of humanitarian service will always be remembered in golden words."

The Prime Minister said, "The Ministry of Climate Change is working rapidly on an early warning system in Gilgit-Baltistan.

"

"A coordinated system is being created for the future, which will help prevent any emergency or disaster through timely information," he added.

Sharing details of the incident, one of the citizens told the Prime Minister that they walked long in difficult conditions to timely alert the locals about the glacial outburst that was endangering their village.

"We informed the locals who were four hours away, about the glacial outburst after getting access to a phone. We were in a precarious condition and finally were evacuated by an army helicopter to a safer place," he told.

They thanked the Prime Minister for the recognition given to them.

The Prime Minister said he will soon visit Gilgit Baltistan as a gesture to commend bravery of the nation's heroes.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the three citizens were official guests for a night stay in the capital. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar attended the meeting.