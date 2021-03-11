UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Hosts Lunch In Honor Of PTI And Allies Parties' Senators

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:37 PM

PM hosts lunch in honor of PTI and allies parties' senators

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the newly-elected senators not to make mistake while casting their votes on election day for Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the newly elected Senators to be careful in casting their votes on election day of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Prime Minister said that every single vote was precious, and therefore, every senator must be careful while casting his vote.

“Don’t’ make mistake. Every single vote counts. Be careful this time,” said Imran Khan while addressing the newly elected senator. The PM congratulated the newly senators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had hosted lunch for the newly elected Senators in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

He also discussed the right candidate for the seat of Deputy Chairman Senate.

According to the sources, a dinner would also be hosted for the newly senators where they would be briefed as how to cast votes.

“We were with you [PM] and we will remain with you in the future,” the allies who were present there also assured the PM of their full support.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Islamabad Senate Prime Minister Vote

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Libyan Government’s Winning of Parl ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 1,677 reco ..

27 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

57 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

56 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

56 minutes ago

UAE’s economy shows remarkable ability to overco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.