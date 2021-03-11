PM hosts lunch in honor of PTI and allies parties' senators

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the newly-elected senators not to make mistake while casting their votes on election day for Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Prime Minister said that every single vote was precious, and therefore, every senator must be careful while casting his vote.

“Don’t’ make mistake. Every single vote counts. Be careful this time,” said Imran Khan while addressing the newly elected senator. The PM congratulated the newly senators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had hosted lunch for the newly elected Senators in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

He also discussed the right candidate for the seat of Deputy Chairman Senate.

According to the sources, a dinner would also be hosted for the newly senators where they would be briefed as how to cast votes.

“We were with you [PM] and we will remain with you in the future,” the allies who were present there also assured the PM of their full support.