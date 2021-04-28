UrduPoint.com
PM House Used For Anti-state, Destructive Activities During PML-N Govt: Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:22 PM

PM House used for anti-state, destructive activities during PML-N govt: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday said the Prime Minister office that was used for anti-state and destructive activities during the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government was now being used for socio economic development of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday said the Prime Minister office that was used for anti-state and destructive activities during the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government was now being used for socio economic development of common man.

Addressing a press conference here along with Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, she said former Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had hired the PML-N party media cell workers in his ministry on heavy pay who were in fact working in the party media cell working from the PM House.

"The PM house was involved in destructive and anti-state activities as the ruling Sharif family had personal and business interests in India," she said adding on the basis of these interests, the Sharif family put the state's interests at stake.

She said now under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM office was playing constructive role in socio economic development of the country.

"Sehat Card, Kissan card, Ehsaas Programme, revival of construction industry, economic development of the poor used, and revival of overall the country's economy are some of the glimpses that were planned in PM house," she added.

The PTI government, she claimed would again come to power in 2023 with two third majority.

In contrast, she said the PML-N government was working for the interests of the country's enemies.

She said the nation should take serious of the statements of former Indian High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who stated that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif mostly followed the Indian PM Narendra Modi setting aside the state policy on Kashmir to stand with the Hurriyat leaders.

Abdul Basit also stated that the Sharif Family wanted to allow Indian investor Jandal to invest in coal mining sector in Balochistan.

With respect to former Director General Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon's recent allegation, Kanwal Shauzab said this was nothing but a planted interview on the behest of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

She said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar had issued the legal notice to Bashir Memon for leveling allegation against him.

She said Bashir Memon was more loyal to the Sharif family than to the state.

