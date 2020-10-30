UrduPoint.com
PM Housing Scheme To Be Lunched Soon In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

PM Housing Scheme to be lunched soon in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Housing Scheme would be lunched soon in Gilgit Baltistan said Secretary General, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), Gilgit Baltistan, Father Ullah.

He said rumors regarding utilizing allotted land of Agha Khan Hospital Foundation for PM housing scheme are baseless.

The PTI leader informed that under this scheme low cast house with easy installments would be provided to the people.

He clarified that land allotted for any project could not be used in any other project as it violation of rules.

He said political parties in past regimes looted and plundered country under the slogans of roti, kapda and Makan.

More Stories From Pakistan

