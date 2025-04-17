PM, Hungarian FM Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 08:55 PM
Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.
The Hungarian Foreign Minister was on an official visit to Pakistan
During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and affirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its bilateral relations with Hungary in various sectors, including trade, investment, and energy. He also reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Orban to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.
The Prime Minister was briefed on the discussions held between the two sides at the Foreign Minister level earlier in the day. He noted with satisfaction the signing of understandings between Pakistan and Hungary on visa abolition for diplomatic passport holders, as well as cooperation in the field of culture, archaeology and cultural heritage.
While underscoring the importance of B2B exchanges, the Prime Minister welcomed the Hungarian business delegation accompanying the Foreign Minister that participated in the Pakistan-Hungary Business Forum, held in Islamabad today.
In addition to bilateral ties, the Prime Minister also discussed regional and global developments, while emphasizing the importance of cooperation and dialogue to overcome the challenges in the current environment.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
