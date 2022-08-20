UrduPoint.com

PM Immediately Suspends Fixed Sales Tax Collection Through Electricity Bills

Published August 20, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday immediately suspended fixed sales tax collection through the electricity bills and directed for formulation of new mechanism in this regard.

The prime minister also directed for an inquiry over the levy of increased sales tax ratio on shopkeepers/retailers, in the electricity bills other than the agreed one.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review electricity rates and fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue, relevant federal secretaries and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehabaz Sharif specially asked for the inclusion of representatives of traders in the consultation process, prior to taking any decision with regard to the collection of taxes from shopkeepers through the utility bills.

While resolving that the government would take all steps for the economic protection of the poor segments of society, the prime minister also directed the relevant authorities and ministries concerned to immediately devise an effective mechanism for slashing the power rates for the poor.

