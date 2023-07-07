Open Menu

PM Implementing Vision Of Nawaz By Distribution Of Laptops Among 100,000 Students: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PM implementing vision of Nawaz by distribution of laptops among 100,000 students: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again started implementing the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to make country.

In a tweet, she said that the distribution of 100,000 laptops among the knowledge-loving youth would begin again today with the prayer for their development and progress.

The program was stopped by the PTI regime terming it as "political bribery", she said.

The minister said that the aim of the government was to equip the young generation with modern technology, education, skills, and employment, to provide them capital for business, sports and positive activities to make them healthy.

She said this will counter the negative thinking which incited the youth to kill, burn, and use petrol bombs. That negative mindset gave guns, slingshots, stones, and sticks in their hands instead of laptops to fulfill its nefarious intentions, attacks on buildings, national institutions, and martyrs.

Marriyum said that a dirty mindset desecrated memorials, run a dirty campaign against the institutions, and used the youth as fuel for its nefarious agenda.

