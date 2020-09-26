PM Imran again nailes down RSS-led terrorist regime in India: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman,Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had again nailed down the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) led terrorist regime of India and its illegal occupation of state of Jammu and Kashmir in his virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Imran Khan highlighted that the occupation forces were committing war crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged the world body to take punitive action against it, Shehryar said in a tweet.

"PM Imran Khan has shaken up world conscience by exposing use of brute force by Indian occupational forces, pellet guns and extra-judicially murders of innocent Kashmiris. The PM urged the UN to help gagged Kashmiri media and daring voices against terrorist Indian regime in IIOJK," he said.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in his tweet, said, "I am proud to be a follower of Prime Minister Imran khan, he has the best vision and way forward for all the international challenges and issues."