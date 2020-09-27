PM Imran appropriately raised issue of Kashmir at UNGA: Shahid Shinwari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Convener of the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian States on Trade, Shahid Khan Shinwari Sunday highly appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the issue of people of occupied Kashmir during speech at United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA).

The PM informed the world community to take notice of the Indian atrocities which they had unleashed against innocent Kashmiri people in held valley and stop the Modi government from executing the ideology of RSS against Muslims in India.

Talking to APP here, Shahid Khan, who is also Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sports and Culture Wing, said the Prime Minister vehemently presented the case of Kashmiris before the world saying that peace in the region will remain a dream without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He said legendary cricketer-turned-politician and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan reminded the United Nations that Kashmiris' right to self-determination is being violated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved full credit and appreciation for highlighting the brutalities and atrocities of the occupational forces in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at UNGA in a very bold and effective manner, Shahid Khan further added.

He said Kashmir was a disputed territory and the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir. He said Kashmir was a flashpoint between the two countries on which four wars have already fought and its resolution was must for lasting peace in South Asia.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the brutalities, human rights violations, communication blackout, use of pellet guns, amendments in domicile rules and draconian laws at IIOJK before the world.

Shahid Khan said that the government has taken key and most effectives steps to develop trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries, termed PM Imran Khan's address at UNGA was historic and highly praiseworthy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly informed the international community about all illegal actions taken by the Modi Government after revoking special status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, (IIOJK).