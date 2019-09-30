UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Arrives In Earthquake-hit Mirpur, Meets Victims At District Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:06 PM

PM Imran arrives in earthquake-hit Mirpur, meets victims at District Hospital

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has arrived in Azad Kashmir and met the earthquake victims to express solidarity with them

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has arrived in Azad Kashmir and met the earthquake victims to express solidarity with them.The premier paid a visit to District Hospital and inquired about the health and medical facilities from the quake affectees.

He also extended his condolences over the destruction and loss of precious lives.Meanwhile, the concerned authorities have also briefed the PM over ongoing rescue operation in the areas.Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Commissioner Mirpur told media that 40 lost their lives while 680 others were injured in the quake.He said 172 people are critically injured whereas 1654 buildings received damages.

140 schools, 200 vehicles and 500 animals suffered due to earthquake, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Visit Vehicles Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From

Recent Stories

Pedalling for action on climate change

5 minutes ago

3,000 year old wheat kernels unearthed in Turkey's ..

9 minutes ago

Two killed in Sargodha road accident

9 minutes ago

Insaf Kabaddi league on Oct 11-13

9 minutes ago

Iraq, Syria Hold Ceremony to Open Al Bukamal/Qaim ..

9 minutes ago

Effective measures afoot for quality education: Ed ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.