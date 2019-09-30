PM Imran arrives in earthquake-hit Mirpur, meets victims at District Hospital

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has arrived in Azad Kashmir and met the earthquake victims to express solidarity with them

The premier paid a visit to District Hospital and inquired about the health and medical facilities from the quake affectees.

He also extended his condolences over the destruction and loss of precious lives.Meanwhile, the concerned authorities have also briefed the PM over ongoing rescue operation in the areas.Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Commissioner Mirpur told media that 40 lost their lives while 680 others were injured in the quake.He said 172 people are critically injured whereas 1654 buildings received damages.

140 schools, 200 vehicles and 500 animals suffered due to earthquake, he added.