PM Imran Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Discuss Grave Situation In Kashmir

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss grave situation in Kashmir

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Saudi Arabia to discuss various dimensions of the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir with Saudi leadership

JEDDAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Saudi Arabia to discuss various dimensions of the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir with Saudi leadership.According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia before his tour to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

FO spokesman Dr Faisal said that the premier has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.He said the two sides will also discuss ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.PM's visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the close fraternal ties between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

