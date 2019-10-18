PM Imran asks provincial governments for effective plan against inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the provincial governments to devise an effective plan against inflation, Dunya News reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the provincial governments to devise an effective plan against inflation, Dunya news reported on Friday.According to details, the premier has decided to take emergency measures to overcome inflation and will chair a high-level inter-provincial meeting today in this regard.

It has been learnt that PM Imran Khan is not satisfied with the performance of the provincial governments in controlling the prices.

The chief ministers of all provinces have been summoned in the session during which other provincial decisions will also be taken.The decision to hold consultations with the chief ministers had been taken by the Federal cabinet.