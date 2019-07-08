PM Imran, Bilawal to be in US the same time

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Bilawal’s meeting are being arranged in the US before PM Imran’s visit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be in the United States at the same time this month.

Journalist Dr Shahid Masood said that Bilawal Bhutto will visit the US for 10-12 days during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit.

Citing sources from Washington, Dr Shahid Masood said that Bilawal will leave for the US on 10 or 12 July.

He will stay there for some 10-12 days.

Bilawal’s meeting are being arranged in the US before PM Imran’s visit, he said.

Bilawal will be in the US when PM Imran will visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the President of United States Donald Trump on July 22 with an agenda of "refreshing bilateral relations", the Foreign Office has confirmed.

The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit to Washington DC on the invitation of the US President Donald Trump.

The Foreign Office spokesman said the agenda of the meeting was being developed through diplomatic channels.

"The focus will be to refresh the bilateral relationship," he said when asked about Pakistan's expectations from the maiden official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US since he assumed the government in last August.