PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns missile attack on UAE

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE.

He was talking to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed-Al-Nahyan on telephone today [Wednesday].

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding support for efforts to protect and promote regional peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy.

He commended the timely and effective air defence response of UAE that saved valuable precious lives.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest; and agreed to continue regular and close consultations at the highest level.