PM Imran, Chinese President to discuss global, bilateral issues in historic meeting: Fawad

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Sunday that an important meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin shortly.

The two leaders will discuss global and bilateral issues, he said in a tweet.

Fawad said after this historic meeting, the Prime Minister will leave for Islamabad.