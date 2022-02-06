UrduPoint.com

PM Imran, Chinese President To Discuss Global, Bilateral Issues In Historic Meeting: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 09:20 AM

PM Imran, Chinese President to discuss global, bilateral issues in historic meeting: Fawad

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Sunday that an important meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin shortly.

The two leaders will discuss global and bilateral issues, he said in a tweet.

Fawad said after this historic meeting, the Prime Minister will leave for Islamabad.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister China Sunday Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

43 seconds ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

9 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

9 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

9 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

9 hours ago
 Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing B ..

Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing Bipartisan Support in Congress ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>