PM Imran condemns blast near LoC

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned blast near the Line of Control (LoC) at Barnala in Chamb Sector of Azad Kashmir that martyred five Pakistani soldiers.

The prime minister while condemning the blast prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

My profound condolences go to our soldiers, who sacrificed their lives while defending motherland, the PM said in his condolence message.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured in the blast.

Five Pakistani soldiers were killed and another one injured by a blast on the LoC, separating the Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) called the blast a state-sponsored terror attack by India.

"5 Pakistan Army soldiers embraced shahdat while one got injured. Nature of blast being ascertained ... The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules," the ISPR said in a press release.