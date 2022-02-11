UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain On Tying Knot

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2022 | 03:57 PM

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tying knot

The PTI leader and TV personality, who has been under criticism on social media for his third marriage, says he is grateful to prime minister for congratulating him on his wedding.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) PTI MNA and tv personality Amir Liaquat Hussain, who is once again in limelight for his third marriage, has said that Prime Minister Imran khan has congratulated him over tying the knot.

Taking to Twitter, the TV host said that he is grateful to Prime Minister who congratulated him on a phone calling on his wedding. He also expressed gratitude for the prime minister.

Aamir Liaqat Hussain suddenly announced his third marriage just a day after his first wife Syeda Tuba Anwar said that she had filed a suit for dissolution of marriage.

A video is also making rounds in Whatsapp groups and on social media wherein he could be seen singing a song at his in-laws’ house on the wedding day.

However, he has been under fire on social media for marrying third time. But the PTI leader talked about the reasons as to why he married for the third time on a local TV.

Related Topics

Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Social Media Twitter Marriage Married Wife TV

Recent Stories

Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misa ..

Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misadventure

19 minutes ago
 Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 P ..

Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 PMs

2 minutes ago
 West Ham under pressure to drop Zouma as they batt ..

West Ham under pressure to drop Zouma as they battle for top four

2 minutes ago
 Samoa downgrades COVID-19 alert level

Samoa downgrades COVID-19 alert level

37 minutes ago
 Kremlin Confirms Macron Refused to Take Russian CO ..

Kremlin Confirms Macron Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Test Before Meeting Put ..

37 minutes ago
 CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, ..

CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, provide quality education, he ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>