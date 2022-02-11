PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tying knot

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader and TV personality, who has been under criticism on social media for his third marriage, says he is grateful to prime minister for congratulating him on his wedding.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) PTI MNA and tv personality Amir Liaquat Hussain, who is once again in limelight for his third marriage, has said that Prime Minister Imran khan has congratulated him over tying the knot.

Taking to Twitter, the TV host said that he is grateful to Prime Minister who congratulated him on a phone calling on his wedding. He also expressed gratitude for the prime minister.

Aamir Liaqat Hussain suddenly announced his third marriage just a day after his first wife Syeda Tuba Anwar said that she had filed a suit for dissolution of marriage.

A video is also making rounds in Whatsapp groups and on social media wherein he could be seen singing a song at his in-laws’ house on the wedding day.

However, he has been under fire on social media for marrying third time. But the PTI leader talked about the reasons as to why he married for the third time on a local TV.