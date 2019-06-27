UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Congratulates Pak Team Over Brilliant Win Against NZ

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 40 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:37 PM

PM Imran congratulates Pak team over brilliant win against NZ

He especially congratulated to Babar Azam, Haris Sohail and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their brilliant performances.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Pakistan team over their massive win against the unbeatable New Zealand.

Soon after the match, the prime minister took to Twitter to laud Pakistan team’s performance.

“Congratulations to our cricket team for a great comeback,” he said.

He especially congratulated to Babar Azam, Haris Sohail and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their brilliant performances.

Pakistan kept alive their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, cruising to a six-wicket win against previously unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston.

New Zealand scored 237 for six in their 50 overs but that total proved inadequate as Babar Azam scored an impressive unbeaten century and Haris Sohail (68) offered valuable support.

Pakistan, who beat South Africa on Sunday to revive their flagging World Cup campaign, now have seven points, level with fifth-placed Bangladesh and just one point behind hosts England.

New Zealand are second in the table on 11 points behind Australia, the only team who have qualified so far.

The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Century Prime Minister World Australia Bangladesh Twitter South Africa Haris Sohail Babar Azam Sunday Afridi Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

This female Pakistani soldier is serving in UN pea ..

7 minutes ago

Fake Pir grabs Rs18.2 million from follower

16 minutes ago

PC hotel starts charging in dollars due to rupee d ..

28 minutes ago

Khashoggi's Fiancee Says Washington's 'Nothing Hap ..

2 minutes ago

BISE Kohat announces Matric, class 9th and 10th re ..

35 minutes ago

China's Chang'e-4 probe resumes work for 7th lunar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.