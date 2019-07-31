PM Imran denies President Alvi’s request to restore entertainment fund

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The prime minister said that this will discourage the people as we have made austerity claims and promised to use government expenditure.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has denied President Dr Arif Alvi’s request to restore entertainment fund.

Journalist Rauf Klasra while commenting the cabinet meeting where the president’s summary came into discussion said that the prime minister said the government wants to collect taxes worth Rs55 billion.

"We assure the people of standing beside them. But if we say this it should be visible from our actions as well," the prime minister said.

The prime minister said that this will discourage the people as we have made austerity claims and promised to use government expenditure.

Rauf Klasra said that the prime minister strongly reacted to the matter, adding that other cabinet members also agreed with him.

President Dr Arif Alvi had demanded to lift the ban on gift, entertainment and hospitality fund allocated for him.

Not only this, the president had demanded a special fund allocated for the president.

The government is also revealed to have allowed PM office, cabinet division and Foreign Ministry of using gift entertainment and hospitality.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, at least Rs51 crore have been spent in the previous fiscal year despite the ban on gift and entertainment funds.

The incumbent government is fully committed to adopting austerity by avoiding unnecessary expenditures for saving government money.

Under the austerity policy, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had in May, 2019 decided to abolish the allocation of funds for entertainment and gifts to ministries and public sector organisations.