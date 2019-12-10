PM Imran determined to form technology parks in universities across Pakistan: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said PM Imran Khan is determined to form technology parks in universities across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said PM Imran Khan is determined to form technology parks in universities across Pakistan.In a series of tweets, the SAPM said no field of life is complete without technology whose importance cannot be denied in the modern age.

"The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) project will function as a bridge between academia and industry. Digital economy will be strengthened and research will be promoted."The inauguration of Pakistan's first National Science and Technology Park in Islamabad in the vicinity of NUST by the premier is a manifestation of the importance that is given to technology in Naya Pakistan.

"It will prove to be a vital step towards the growth of economy based on education.

It will provide a platform to creative minds to unite and produce opportunities for practical development of economy based on technology."It is pertinent here to mention that Imran Khan yesterday inaugurated the National Science and Technology Park which is being hailed as the country's largest innovation and research ecosystem.The high-tech IT Park houses have more than forty companies, including start-ups, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and tech giants.