UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Determined To Form Technology Parks In Universities Across Pakistan: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:33 PM

PM Imran determined to form technology parks in universities across Pakistan: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said PM Imran Khan is determined to form technology parks in universities across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said PM Imran Khan is determined to form technology parks in universities across Pakistan.In a series of tweets, the SAPM said no field of life is complete without technology whose importance cannot be denied in the modern age.

"The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) project will function as a bridge between academia and industry. Digital economy will be strengthened and research will be promoted."The inauguration of Pakistan's first National Science and Technology Park in Islamabad in the vicinity of NUST by the premier is a manifestation of the importance that is given to technology in Naya Pakistan.

"It will prove to be a vital step towards the growth of economy based on education.

It will provide a platform to creative minds to unite and produce opportunities for practical development of economy based on technology."It is pertinent here to mention that Imran Khan yesterday inaugurated the National Science and Technology Park which is being hailed as the country's largest innovation and research ecosystem.The high-tech IT Park houses have more than forty companies, including start-ups, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and tech giants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Education Naya Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan National University Industry

Recent Stories

RS. 40000 Premium Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Dr ..

14 minutes ago

Mapping tool draws rivers, catchments of the globe ..

12 minutes ago

“I’m consulted in team selection,” says Test ..

22 minutes ago

S. Korea most affected by U.S.-China trade spat: r ..

9 minutes ago

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech ..

9 minutes ago

PCB Chairman optimistic about hosting of all its f ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.