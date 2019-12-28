PM Imran directs KP govt to enhance employment opportunities in erstwhile FATA

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered enhancement of employment opportunities in the erstwhile FATA areas to ensure socio-economic progress of the region

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered enhancement of employment opportunities in the erstwhile FATA areas to ensure socio-economic progress of the region.He chaired a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet in Peshawar, and said creating job opportunities for youths in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was among top priorities of the government.The Prime Minister said the present government has provided record funds for the merged areas, and "it is a big achievement of the PTI government to take forward the merger process.

"He said the real objective to merge the erstwhile FATA areas into KP was to provide facilities to the people of those areas on the pattern of other parts of the country.

He stated that unfortunately, these areas were ignored in the past.The Prime Minister said Saudi Arabia has expressed interest for investment in tourism sector and the KP government should focus on fully exploiting the tourism potential in the province.