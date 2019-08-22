UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Directs Protest Against Modi At UN General Assembly Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:55 PM

PM Imran directs protest against Modi at UN General Assembly meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the party leaders to protest in New York against Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly meeting

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the party leaders to protest in New York against Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.According to details, PM Imran directed the PTI to stage a historic protest against state terrorism and genocide in Kashmir by India.

He vowed that he would raise the voice of Kashmiris at every forum by becoming an ambassador of the Kashmiri people.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Overseas Secretary General Dr Abdullah Riar met with the premier.

On this occasion, Prime Minister said that serious human rights violations were being committed by the Modi government in the occupied Kashmir.

He added that PTI should unite people and human rights organizations in New York against Indian barbarism and prepare a vigorous protest against Modi at the UNGA meeting.On this occasion, the PM Imran Khan asserted that Modi government has no justification for enforcing dominance over the occupied Kashmir in the presence of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and bilateral agreements.

"I will expose the unconstitutional and unilateral decision of India at every level", he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest United Nations New York Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Slams Zelenskyy for Linking Ukrainian Settl ..

12 seconds ago

Hurriyat leaders call for anti-India marches as cu ..

13 seconds ago

Funeral prayer of martyred policemen offered

18 seconds ago

Nine days left for vehicle token tax concession

4 minutes ago

Uzbek Prime Minister to pay official visit to Chin ..

4 minutes ago

16 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.