PM Imran Discusses JUI-F's Azadi March With Religious Clerics

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

PM Imran discusses JUI-F's Azadi March with religious clerics

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has met religious clerics in Islamabad and urged them to play their role regarding Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi March

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has met religious clerics in Islamabad and urged them to play their role regarding Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi March.During the meeting with ulemas, the PM deliberated upon the anti-government protest that will be held on October 31.

A discussion on the suggestions regarding reforms in seminaries was also carried out.On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Firdous Ashiq Awan, Pervez Khattak, Naeem-ul-Haque and others were also present.Earlier, PM Imran Khan had decided to form a committee that will be headed by Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak for dialogues with JUI-F chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The decision was taken during the meeting of PTI's core committee.JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party's anti-government �Azadi March' to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27."We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31," he said, adding that marchers will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the Federal capital."People from all over the country will enter Islamabad at the same time, he told.Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad.

The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.

