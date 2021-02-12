PM Imran enjoys public confidence for people-friendly initiatives: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly from Multan Ahmed Hussain Deharr on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed full confidence of people due to his people centric policies during his two and half years in the power.

Talking to APP, he said the present government is working on long-term policies to ensure sustainable national progress.

The MNA said the government is focusing on real issues of the country and making constant efforts to resolve them on the permanent basis.

He said people of the country would benefit from the pro people policies of the PTI government and all problems would be resolved according to the peoples' aspiration.

Deharr said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was attaching great importance to the uplift of far flung areas of the country, especially South Punjab.

He said people of the country were fully supporting the policies of the Prime Minister Imran as he is the only popular leader of our period in the country.