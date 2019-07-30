PM Imran expresses grief over Pak Army plane crash

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

A Pakistan Army aviation aircraft was on routine training flight in small hours on Tuesday when it crashed near Mora Kalu (Bahria Town Phase-7) Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Pak Army plane crash in Rawalpindi.

The prime minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the recovery of the injured persons.

A Pakistan Army aviation aircraft was on routine training flight in small hours on Tuesday when it crashed near Mora Kalu (Bahria Town Phase-7) Rawalpindi.

"All five crew members, including two officers (Pilots) embraced shahadat," in the small plane crash, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

The death toll in Pak Army plane crash has reached to 17.

Twelve civilians have been killed in the plane crash while 12 others are injured.

The plane crashed near the residential area in Rawalpindi. It hit the side of the building which has been completely collapsed.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also expressed grief over crash of Pakistan Army training plane in Rawalpindi.

She expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in the accident.

She expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the martyred. She also prayed for early recovery of the injured.