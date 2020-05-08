UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Felicitates Iraqi Counterpart On Assuming Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

PM Imran felicitates Iraqi counterpart on assuming office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday conveyed felicitations to Mustafa al-Kadhimi on his assumption of office as the prime minister of Iraq.

He expressed the confidence that under Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi's leadership, the goals for reforms, national unity and development in Iraq would be further advanced, a Foreign Office statement said.

Underlining the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iraq, Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

