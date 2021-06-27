UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Fighting Kashmir's Case In Unprecedented Way: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

PM Imran fighting Kashmir's case in unprecedented way: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fighting the Kashmir's case at the global fora in an unprecedented way.

Reacting to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement, he, in a news release, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue to highlight the Kashmir cause at every international forum in a befitting manner.

The minister said those, who had laundered money after misappropriating resources of Sindh and Karachi, should introspect before criticizing anyone else.

He said the PPP have no right to jeer at the Federal government as it had ruled the country for decades.

Regarding Bilawal as 'coward', Farrukh said he did not have courage to criticize his father (Asif Zardari), who plundered the national wealth ruthlessly.

Farrukh also reminded Bilawal of the time when his mother called Nawaz Sharif as a security risk, while the same term was used for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and his father Asif Zardari by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief.

He asked Bilawal to inform the public as to why Nawaz Sharif moved to the court against his father Asif Zardari.

The minister said Bilawal should tell as to why one of the ambassador appointed by his party during its tenure did not come back to the country.

