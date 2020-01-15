PM Imran focusing on Nawaz Sharif instead of inflation: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately summoned Nawaz Sharif's medical reports but never asked for any record concerning inflation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately summoned Nawaz Sharif's medical reports but never asked for any record concerning inflation.

The PML-N leader bashed the incumbent government and asked whether it has controlled the price hikes and controlled the development rate by staging drama on the health of Nawaz Sharif.Marriyum Aurangzeb commented that the medical reports of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif - over which such an issue was created - were already submitted to the Punjab government.