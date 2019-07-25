PM Imran followers on twitter touching mark of 10 millions

The twitter followers reached 10 millions after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visited US

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) The twitter followers reached 10 millions after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visited US.PM Imran Khan listed as 8th famed politician on twitterPM Imran khan was 1st Pakistani politician who have more followers than any other politician on twitter all over the country but after US visit his followers increased to 10 millions and he became 8th most popular leader on twitterAmerican President Donald Trump is on 1st position having 62 million followers.

Second most famed person on twitter is Indian Prime Minister Narander Modi having 48 million followers while Pope Francis holds 3rd position having 18 millions followers.

Fourth position goes to Turkey president Tayyab Erdogan having 14 millions followersSushma Swaraj became 5th most popular leader on twitter having 13 millions followers.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo is known as 6th most famed leader on twitter with 11 billion followers while Jordan Queen Rania have 10.5 million followers and holds 7th positionAnd PM Imran khan became 8th most famed leader on twitter with 10 million followers.