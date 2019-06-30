UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Forms Pakistan’s First Ever Youth Council

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 56 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) The government has constituted Pakistan’s first ever youth council.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of the youth council.

At least 33 members have been included in the first ever youth council of Pakistan.

Prominent figures from sports, religion, academia, arts and culture, and economics have been made a part of the council.

Major Tanveer Shafi, a survivor of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, was appointed as the first member of the council. Mountaineer Samina Baig, who climbed K-2, and wheel-chair bound motivational speaker Muniba Mazari are also among the members of the council.

Cricketer Hassan Ali and Sana Mir from women’s cricket are also appointed as the members of the council.

From entertainment, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan have been included in the council.

The council is aimed at increasing the participation of youth in the country’s decision making.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s patron in chief Usman Dar will head the council.

Usman Dar in his message said that today marks an important day for the youth of the country.

