PM Imran gave message of peace to world: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a message of peace to the world,.The Punjab CM said in his statement that Imran Khan's address to the joint session of the Parliament is the voice of the whole nation.

The premier unveiled India's hypocrisy in front of the world, he said.Usman Buzdar further added that those Indians with a clear conscience are also ashamed of Modi government's heinous move of ending occupied Kashmir's special status.