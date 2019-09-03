PM Imran, General Bajwa best team to deal with: AS Dulat

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Amarjit Singh Dulat while calling for handling the Kashmir situation tactfully and through talks, advised the Modi government that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the best person to deal with now as he had best equation with the country's military leadership.

"Imran is the best person we can deal with now. And the team of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran is the best team to deal with. I think Imran is very much his own man. If he has a good equation with the Pakistani army so much the better," AS Dulat said in an interview with The Hindu Centre for politics and Public Policy.

To a question whether the Modi government scored internationally on the Kashmir issue, he said, "I do not know at all whether we scored internationally or not." However, he viewed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington went extremely well for Pakistan.

Dulat, who had also been a special adviser on Kashmir to former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said,"If you have a prime minister with a great relationship with the army then that's the best we can have." The shutdown by the Modi government owing to curfew in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said, could follow a people's shutdown, which would not be suitable for both Kashmir and India. No one knew what was going to happen there in Kashmir.

"You can force people to close their shops but you can't force people to open their shops. That will require some doing. It is not the happiest situation to be in -- neither for Kashmiris nor for Delhi," he added. Dulat said the situation needed to be handled very tactfully and the only way could be to talk and engage Kashmiris.

To a question about the post-scenario of arrest of around 7,000 people, daily reports of protests and pellet injuries, he said something had to happen.

"What I'm thinking, or what I always thought, was that the best way to deal with any problem, any people, is to engage with them even in the worst circumstances," he remarked.

He viewed that there was nothing in Article 370 and, therefore, it was best left alone. With its removal, it had become something to agitate about.

Asked why the same Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Vajpayee took a different line, AS Dulat said,"That was a different BJP. This BJP doesn't recognise that BJP. I don't know whether Vajpayee would have recognised this BJP. I only knew Vajpayee's BJP. I saw that great man from close quarters." Rubbishing New Delhi's claim of Kashmir being an internal Indian matter, he said at the diplomatic level the position was that "it is a bilateral matter and if necessary we will go back and reopen the Simla Agreement." Calling the Indian Home Minister's desire of taking Azad Kashmir back from Pakistan, he said, "Let it remain a rhetoric. If there is a solution, if there ever was a solution, everybody knows that solution lies in the Line of Control (LoC), what General Musharraf and Dr Manmohan Singh agreed to but did not sign."Calling the ongoing lockdown unprecedented, AS Dulat said, "Here's where the complication lies. On the one hand, you are confident that everything is hunky dory and everything is under control. On the other hand, you cannot still let anybody out after more than a fortnight."