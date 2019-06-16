UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Gives Captain’s Advice To Pak Team

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 6 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:12 PM

PM Imran gives captain’s advice to Pak team

Says, "Banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball."

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Like all of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is also excited about the Pak vs India match to be played today in Old Trafford, Manchester.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister gave his captain’s advice to the Pakistani team.

“When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%,” he wrote.

Given the intensity of the match, he said, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today.

In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain and today he will have to be at his daring best, he added.

He further said that all fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time.

“Fear of losing leads to a negative and defensive strategy and crucial mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon,” he added.

Giving his suggestions to Sarfaraz and Pakistan team, PM Imran said, “In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today.”

His second suggestion was that unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat.

The prime minister urged the team to give their best and fight till the last ball.

“Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck,” he wrote.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Manchester Old Trafford May All From Best

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

45 minutes ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

45 minutes ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

1 hour ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

1 hour ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.