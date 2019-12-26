PM Imran government turns into tyrannical government: Marriyam Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while accusing government of indulging in economic terrorism has said PML-N rejects anti people mini budget.In a statement, the PML-N leader stated economic terrorism' in the country is unacceptable, adding that her party will not become partner in anti people step.She further clarified that her party will not participate in anything against the rights of the people of Pakistan.PM Imran Khan government has become a government of tyranny.

SRO government should get approve mini budget from SRO, she remarked.Imran Khan has started NAB gardi for bringing anti people budget, she alleged.Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister cannot become a capable person by putting the opponent behind the bars.False allegations were leveled against the PML-N leaders, but courts granted them bails, she went on to say.She said NAB chairman has issued notice to Shahbaz Sharif in alleged Ring road corruption case.

But no notice has been sent in BRT corruption case.