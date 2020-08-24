UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Govt Will Complete His Five Years' Tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will not spare those elements who were involved in corruption cases and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years' tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, Minister said that there was no difficulty for the government ahead, however, the corrupt elements will not be spared anywhere.

Sheikh said that many leaders of the PML-N and the PPP would be disqualified in the near future as they are facing serious corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and September 1 would be an important day for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said all opposition parties are not on the same page, their ideology and agendas are different, adding weak opposition cannot harm Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

The federal minister said that case of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz was serious.

Maulana Fazal was doing politics of 'Tuck shops' and he has become rolling stone these days and joined other small political parties instead of joining PML-N and PPP politics.

PML-N leaders were raising hue and cry nowadays because they knew the fact that the government had found evidences of corruption against them, he added.

Sheikh Rashid also predicted that All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition will not be convened even after Muharram and said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have apparent differences but both political parties want NRO.

Sheikh Rasheed reinstated Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance that the accused and corrupt politicians will not be granted an NRO at any cost.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, Rashid said that it will not be an easy task as they could not even bring Ishaq Dar and Suleman Shehbaz back to the country.

"We are trying to manage bringing Nawaz Sharif back so he could face his trial," Rashid added.

