PM Imran Has Destroyed Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:58 PM

PM Imran has destroyed Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has destroyed the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has destroyed the country.In a statement, the PML-N leader said country's business, investment and industry have been badly affected in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and that we don't seek any relief from the �selected' government.Every allegation against PML-N party leadership has proven wrong in the courts, she stated.Marriyum Aurangzeb further said the incumbent government aims at demolishing country with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019.

The ordinance and department of anti-graft watchdog must be made dysfunctional for the safety of governance, she went on to say.

The PML-N spokesperson asserted PM Imran is taking revenge from the leaders of PML-N with fake cases.

The premier has prepared NAB ordinance to protect his companions, she alleged.She further asked PM Imran and NAB chairman to apologize from all the innocent prisoners of PML-N and other opposition parties.Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb had claimed that incompetent government of PTI has presented National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) plus to protect its leaders.

The members of opposition parties are bearing jail terms for 15 months without any solid proof, she stated.The prime minister cannot become a capable person by putting the opponent behind the bars, PML-M leader continued.Marriyum Auranzeb said, "The selected government is about to be toppled."

