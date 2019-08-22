(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Marking the first International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief on 22 August, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the predicament of the people of Kashmir owing to Indian atrocities after New Delhi scrapped the occupied valley's autonomy.The premier took to Twitter and wrote, "Today, on the 1st International Day for Victims of Violence based on Religion or Belief, we call attention to the plight of millions of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian Occupation, abuse & violence, deprived of all fundamental rights & freedoms.""The Indian Occupation Forces have even denied them their right to observe their religious practices, including Eid ul Azha.

"As the world shows solidarity for victims of violence based on religion & belief, it must also move to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK."Let it be known that Indian troops have been injuring Kashmiris with bullets, pellets and teargas shells who are demanding to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.Resistance leaders have urged people to defy curfew and other restrictions and conduct big marches on streets against India's anti-Kashmir moves and its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir as the curfew in the valley has entered 18th day today.