PM Imran hopeful about Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release

He said that he will talk to US President Donald Trump regarding her release.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is ready to talk to the United States regarding Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

The prime minister said that Shakil Afridi can be released in exchange for Aafia Siddiqui.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this in response to a question from a journalist in the US.

Aafia Siddiqui was indicted by a New York Federal district court in September, 2008 on charges of attempted murder and assault stemming from an incident in an interview with US authorities in Ghazni, charges which she denied.

After 18 months in detention, she was tried and convicted in early 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US has lifted hopes about Dr Aafia’s repatriation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday arrived at the White House for one-to-one meeting with the US President Donald Trump followed by the delegation level talks to discuss the bilateral and regional matters.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to the US at the invitation of the US President, arrived for the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both the leaders assumed their respective offices.