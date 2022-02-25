UrduPoint.com

PM Imran In Moscow Reiterated 'principled Stance' Of Resolving Disputes Through Dialogue: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PM Imran in Moscow reiterated 'principled stance' of resolving disputes through dialogue: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to Moscow (Russia), once again presented Pakistan's 'principled stance' before the world that the dialogue was the only solution to resolve disputes.

"Russia and Ukraine should resolve the issue through negotiations," the minister said on his Twitter handle while commenting on PM Imran Khan's two-day official visit to Russia.

Faurrkh said the PM's visit to Russia had proven the fact that Pakistan was striving to achieve lasting peace, security and economic development in the region instead of conflicts.

Keeping the national interests supreme, the minister said the visit helped Pakistan in strengthening its position at the diplomatic level.

He said those who had been raising questions on the timing of the PM visit should be aware that "the PM is a big player of big match."During the visit, the minister said, wide-ranging talks were held between the leaders of the two countries on different issues including Kashmir, Afghanistan, cooperation in the energy sector, bilateral relations and Islamophobia.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, Imran Khan never bowed down (before anyone), nor he will allow Pakistanis to bow down," the minister remarked.

