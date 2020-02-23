UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Drive In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:48 PM

PM Imran inaugurates spring tree plantation drive in Mianwali

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a spring tree plantation drive titled Forest Restoration by planting a sapling at Kundian Mianwali.According to media reports, earlier upon his arrival, the prime minister was briefed on the spring tree plantation drive.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Imran will also attend an annual convocation of NAMAL university as a chief guest.Earlier on Saturday, advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said that 250 million tree saplings will be planted in spring season under 10 billion tree tsunami programme.

