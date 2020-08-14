UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan, A Visionary Leader : MNA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Farooq Azam Malik Friday said that the Independence Day reminded us sacrifices and struggle of forefathers under the leadership of Quaid Azam-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP, he said our elders sacrificed their present for our future and give us an identity with a separate county.

The MNA said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader adding that he proved with honesty, commitment, a nation could face all difficulties and determination was the key to ultimate success. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was envisioned by Allama Mohammad Iqbal and such a great poet foresaw the emergence of Pakistan which was an undeniable reality today.

Replying to another question, Azam Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader and working under the guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

