UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Advises Team Ahead Of Indian Clash

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

PM Imran Khan advises team ahead of Indian clash

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Hours before the highly anticipated World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup advised the team to "banish all fear of losing, give your best and fight till the last ball".In a series of tweets, the premier said that unless the pitch is damp, "Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat".

In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan takes a photograph with the Pakistan cricket team at Bani Gala prior to the World Cup.In the first tweet, Prime Minister Imran said that when he started his cricketing career, he had thought that success was made up of 70 per cent talent and 30 per cent mind.

However, by the time he finished playing, the premier said that he realised that it was a 50-50 ratio. He said that now he agreed with "his friend" Sunil Gavaskar that success was made up of 60 per cent mental strength and 40 per cent talent.

In the next tweet, the premier said: "Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today.

In Sarfaraz, we are fortunate to have a bold captain and today he will have to be at his daring best." "All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time.""In order to have a winning offensive strategy, Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because 'Raillu Kattas' rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today." He said that the fear of loss leads to a "negative and defensive strategy".

"Crucially, [the] mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World Bani Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.