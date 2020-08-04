PM Imran Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discuss peace process in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the current momentum of Afghan Peace Process would be further built to implement the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement in its entirety leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest.

He said this while talking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who telephoned him to extend felicitations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the peace process, strongly stressing that peace in Afghanistan is of paramount importance.

Referring to the various institutional mechanisms between the two countries, he highlighted the importance of working together to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said Pakistan looks forward to the next Session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity at the earliest.

Reciprocating the Eid Greetings, Imran Khan observed that this year, Eid-ul-Azha came when the international community was facing a number of challenges, including COVID-19.

He commiserated with President Ashraf Ghani on the loss of lives in Afghanistan due to COVID-19 and expressed the hope that COVID-19 will be successfully contained.