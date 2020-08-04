UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Discuss Peace Process In Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:29 AM

PM Imran Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discuss peace process in Afghanistan

The Prime Minister has highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the peace process, strongly stressing that peace in Afghanistan is of paramount importance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the current momentum of Afghan Peace Process would be further built to implement the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement in its entirety leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest.

He said this while talking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who telephoned him to extend felicitations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the peace process, strongly stressing that peace in Afghanistan is of paramount importance.

Referring to the various institutional mechanisms between the two countries, he highlighted the importance of working together to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said Pakistan looks forward to the next Session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity at the earliest.

Reciprocating the Eid Greetings, Imran Khan observed that this year, Eid-ul-Azha came when the international community was facing a number of challenges, including COVID-19.

He commiserated with President Ashraf Ghani on the loss of lives in Afghanistan due to COVID-19 and expressed the hope that COVID-19 will be successfully contained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Ashraf Ghani Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.