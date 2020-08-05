UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Aggressively Highlighting Kashmir Cause At All Int'l Fora: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

PM Imran Khan aggressively highlighting Kashmir cause at all int'l fora: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan with his sincere efforts is aggressively highlighting Kashmir cause in front of the world.

Talking to private news channel, on the day of Youm-e-Istehsal, Faisal Javed said Pakistan is determined to continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir cause until and unless the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

Senator said PM Imran Khan as a ambassador of Kashmirs was effectively fighting the case of Kashmir before the international community.

He said that the prime minister and his nation once again reminded the entire world that "Kashmir is our first line of defence and that Azad Kashmir is a gateway to occupied Kashmir.

The PM is determined to forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before, he added.

APHC and Kashmiri leadership is also supporting PM Imran Khan's efforts of highlighting Kashmir issue and exposing cruel Indian face in front of the world, Faisal Javed added.

PM Imran Khan is conveying a powerful message to world in UN and to India in particular to resolve Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of United Nations.

He said that the Kashmir dispute was the only issue where all political parties were on one page.

He said that the brave people of Indian occupied Kashmir had rekindled the freedom movement with their blood and the Pakistani nation is standing with its Kashmiri brethren.

The message from Pakistan that will be sent today is that till our Kashmiris don't get independence, the people of Pakistan will stand with them," he added.

