PM Imran Khan always stands for justice: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran had always stood for justice and that was why he formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to establish rule of law in the country.

He would never deviate from his ideology and compromise with those who were involved in corrupt practices, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI's incumbent government was making all-out efforts for the supremacy of law in the country.

He alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always supported the mafias and land grabbers but the PTI leadership had no such tradition.

He said the PML-N should pursue their leader Nawaz Sharif to come back and face cases. Ironically, he had gone to London on medical grounds, but he had not get a single injection what to talk of medical treatment from any hospital there, he added.